WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison breaks down how to utilize the long guard to set up counter-shots in Muay Thai

With over 100 matches in his storied career, Liam Harrison is undoubtedly a go-to figure when it comes to discussing the intricacies of Muay Thai techniques.
In a recent clip shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, Harrison can be seen leading a striking clinic, where he emphasizes the significance of a long guard in a bout.
Watch the footage below:
A strong advocate for giving back to the sport, the British striking legend took the time during his seminar to explain how the long guard isn't just a defensive tool, but also a powerful setup for devastating counters.
Harrison is simply applying the principles he preaches, with his long guard being a key element of his arsenal — contributing to his impressive record of 52 knockouts in 92 wins.
One of his most unforgettable victories in the world's largest martial arts organization came against Muangthai PK Saenchai in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 156 in April 2022.
Watch the highlights of that duel below:
Both men came out aggressive from the start, but it was Muangthai who gained an early advantage. Just a minute into the bout, the Thai striker landed a head kick that sent Harrison crashing to the canvas, followed by another knockdown moments later.
However, when it seemed like Harrison was on the verge of defeat, the Englishman mounted a dramatic comeback, knocking out Muangthai down three times in quick succession to author a first-round technical knockout victory.
Liam Harrison takes on Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173
Liam Harrison has his sights set on putting forth a vintage performance when he locks horns with Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE 173 on Aug. 1.
The aforementioned joust will be one of the feature attractions in ONE Championship's much-awaited return to the United States — taking place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.