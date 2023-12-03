WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison shows the perfect counter to pesky push kicks in Muay Thai

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai athlete, 'Hitman' Liam Harrison, is more than just a brawler - he is a born tactician as well. To the untrained eye, it's easy to miss his technical know-how as almost all his fights turn into wild firefights.

With a career starting all the way back to the 1990's, Liam Harrison collected an unparalleled wealth of experience in the sport. This allowed him to become not just one of the most technically savvy fighters, but also one of the most knowledgeable trainers today.

In a recent instructional video uploaded to his Instagram, 'Hitman' demonstrated how to masterfully deal with an opponent's darting teep kick:

In the video, Liam Harrison explained:

"Counter the teep with power punches. All I'm gonna do is step back. As I do that, I'm gonna pull all his weight to my left. From there, I'm gonna open him up [so] I can throw a powerful left hook."

He continued:

"If your opponent's hands come up, you can go down to the body. Step there [with] a body shot."

What 'Hitman' did here is to use his opponent's kick's momentum against him by catching it and pulling it away from alignment. This way, his opponent will be out of position to defend himself from the oncoming counterattack.

Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE Fight Night 18 against none other than John Lineker

The long-awaited return of Liam Harrison inside the Circle is finally happening after more than a year of inactivity. It will be an absolute banger of a fight as he squares off with perhaps the most exciting opponent to welcome him back: John Lineker.

On January 12, 'Hitman' will fight former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and one of the hardest-hitting men punchers in the game, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. The two sluggers will lock horns in a 3-round Muay Thai fight in the main card of ONE Fight Night 18 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. This is going to be quite the memorable return for the great 'Hitman'.

ONE Fight Night 18 will be the first Amazon card of the new year for ONE Championship and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.