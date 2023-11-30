WATCH: Liam Harrison shows three textbook techniques every aspiring Muay Thai fighter should have

ONE Championship's bantamweight Muay Thai stalwart, 'Hitman' Liam Harrison, is a highly underrated tactician in the sport today. To the untrained eye, it's quite easy to miss his masterful traps and subtle feints in the middle of his often chaotic battles.

With a pro career spanning more than two decades, Liam Harrison's unmatched knowledge of the game allowed him to become one of the best trainers as well. In a recent instructional video uploaded on Instagram, 'Hitman' demonstrated the three essential techniques in Muay Thai: the calf kick, the stepping left hook, and the clinch elbow strike.

Here's the post:

Liam Harrison just showed us the finest weapons to use from all possible distances in Muay Thai - from the outside with the calf kick, then in close with the hook, and from the clinch with the elbow. Better start having these techniques in your arsenal.

Liam Harrison to return after more than a year on the sideline at ONE Fight Night 18

ONE Championship recently announced the long-awaited return of Liam 'Hitman' Harrison after getting sidelined by a knee injury more than a year ago. What makes this return even more exciting is the opponent who will be standing across the Circle.

On January 12, 'Hitman' will face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and perhaps the hardest-hitting bantamweight in the sport, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. The two power strikers will clash in a 3-round Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 18 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'Hands of Stone' is on a roll at the moment as he has back-to-back wins since losing his belt early this year. He might be the perfect fighter to welcome 'Hitman' back inside the circle as he is a forward-moving fighter who has a penchant for wild firefights. Harrison will need to utilize all his tricks if he is to beat Lineker.

ONE Fight Night 18 will be the first Amazon card of the year for ONE Championship and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.