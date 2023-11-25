WATCH: Liam Harrison shows how to land cutting elbow shots after getting trapped in a clinch

ONE Championship's Muay Thai action man, 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison, may be the most underrated tactical genius in the sport today. This is due to the fact that he has a penchant for getting into wild, exciting brawls in the ring. To the initiated eye, however, it's quite fascinating to see 'The Hitman' create traps and subtle set-ups in the midst of the chaos.

With his pro career spanning three decades so far, Liam Harrison has accumulated an unmatched level of wisdom in the game. One of his sneakiest weapons is set-ups in the clinch that allow him to land fight-ending elbow strikes.

Here's a video of Harrison demonstrating how to land his slicing elbow strike:

You don't get to develop such technical know-how in a sport if you haven't spent as much time practicing it as Harrison. Better start drilling this technique in the gym now, if you want to be as good as him.

Liam Harrison finally makes his long-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 18 against John Lineker

ONE Championship recently announced the much-awaited return to action of 'The Hitman' after being in the saddle for over a year. What's even more surprising is who they chose to be his opponent.

On January 12, Liam Harrison will face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and one of the most powerful punchers in MMA, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. The two will clash in a 3-round bantamweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 18 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Lineker might be the perfect fighter to welcome Harrison back inside the circle. He is a forward-moving marauder who nearly always swings for the fences. Harrison will need to dig deep into his technical bag of tricks to make this one competitive.

ONE Fight Night 18 will be the first Amazon card of the year for ONE Championship and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.