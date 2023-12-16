WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison shows textbook way on how to throw his snapping leg kicks

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star, Britain's Liam Harrison, is more than just a talented fighter - he is a wise and tactical coach as well. To the untrained eye, it's easy to miss 'Hitman's' technical know-how as most of his fights turn into wild brawls in the ring.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Liam Harrison's unparalleled experience and knowledge of the game elevates him above nearly every athlete in the sport today.

In a recent video uploaded to Instagram, 'Hitman' demonstrated how to land his legendary leg kick:

In the video, Harrison said:

"You see how they throw the low kick, they will turn it all the way over. Okay. I don't throw it that way. Going back to the clock, my leg here pointing up towards 2 o'clock, the way that I will throw the low kick from that. I will come straight up at this angle here, okay."

Some fundamentalists would say that Harrison's leg kick technique is not exactly textbook, but to the fighting Englishman, it has worked magic for decades for him. By not turning his hips all the way through, his kicks are much faster and allows him to retract his kicking leg quicker than his opponent can react.

Liam Harrison to face John Lineker in a Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 18

Liam Harrison's long-awaited comeback fight is finally happening at ONE Fight Night 18 next month. It will be an epic clash as he squares off with perhaps the most exciting possible opponent to face him in the ring: John Lineker.

On January 12, Liam Harrison will lock horns with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and one of the hardest-hitting punchers in the history of the sport, John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. The two powerhouses will square off in a 3-round Muay Thai fight inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. This is going to be quite the epic return for the ultra-exciting 'Hitman'.

ONE Fight Night 18 will be the first Amazon card of the new year for ONE Championship and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.