WATCH: British marksman Liam Nolan shows the natural power behind his elbow strikes in gnarly demonstration

British Muay Thai star Liam Nolan does his best to visit the beach and soak in the good energy that it brings. Recently, however, he tried something completely different, in the sense that he showcased his Muay Thai skills while at the beach.

In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, Nolan took his recent beach trip as an opportunity to give fans a glimpse into just how brutal his elbow strikes are at the expense of an unlucky coconut.

While it is entertaining to see him practice his elbow strikes even while on vacation, Nolan's fondness for throwing elbows has been a significant part of his success under the ONE banner.

After earning his first win in the promotion in November 2019 over Brown Pinas, Nolan reintroduced himself to ONE fans in March 2022 with a first-round TKO of Kim Kyung Lock, where his pointed elbow strikes led to the finishing sequence.

'Lethal' is only hours away from stepping inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he will lock horns with Nauzet Trujillo. The Spaniard handed him a unanimous decision defeat in their February 2024 encounter.

Liam Nolan understands the gravity of Nauzet Trujillo rematch

Liam Nolan has high aspirations for his ONE tenure, and he is convinced that exacting his revenge against Nauzet Trujillo will open more doors for him.

In a recent interview with ONE, Nolan explained:

"Everyone wants to fight for the title, but how can I say that if I can't beat Trujillo?"

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

