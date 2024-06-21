WATCH: British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison shows his favorite tricks in landing devastating blows in the clinch

One would be hard-pressed to find a better striking teacher than Liam Harrison.

The British Muay Thai icon is one of the most learned fighters when it comes to hurting people, and he would often share his secrets with anyone willing to put on a pair of gloves.

Harrison is still as active as anyone, but he's already built a steady stream of notoriety as a coach for anyone interested in learning Muay Thai and kickboxing.

In an Instagram video, Harrison demonstrated a couple of subtle tricks he uses to land some devastating damage from the clinch.

Trending

Liam Harrison posted:

"🚨PRO FIGHTERS TIP🚨 All my favorite tips and tricks on liamharrisontraining. Use code Summer for 35 percent off yearly sign-up, not just this year but for life. More new content dropping soon. #muaythai"

The video showed Harrison demonstrating three techniques to break away from the clinch and land a critical blow while escaping.

He first showed how to use the lead hand to position an opponent's chin and land a short elbow, then he transitioned to demonstrating a knee strike while preventing his opponent's breathing in the clinch.

The third tip he shared was how to break the clinch and land a slicing elbow with the lead arm on the exit.

Harrison would certainly use the techniques he shared for free when he steps back inside the Circle at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Colorado.

'Hitman' will face fellow legend Seksan in a catchweight Muay Thai bout in what would be his first fight in more than two years after suffering a devastating knee injury in August 2022.

Liam Harrison shares the struggles he went through while recovering from injury

Liam Harrison is used to pain, but the struggle he faced after his brutal knee injury in 2022 was an absolutely horrifying experience.

In an interview with Fighters Only, Harrison recounted how he was in a state of permanent pain after the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee was torn to pieces during his match against then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

"I was in pain all the time. The main thing now is I'm not. And I'm enjoying it again. So it's going to be good to be back."