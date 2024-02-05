WATCH: British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison cranks intensity up to 11 in preparation for impending return to action

The work that it takes to be an elite-level fighter in the world of combat sports is near unbelievable, but when it comes to working your way back to injury, there is that sense of dread that no one wants to feel.

For ONE Championship’s Liam Harrison, injuries are just something that he laughs at.

The 38-year-old is a veteran of well over 110-plus fights throughout his career, with 44 of his 90 victories coming via knockout or TKO, and most recently challenged Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in August 2022.

As to why the long layoff, Harrison is currently on the shelf due to injuries, but he is putting in the time now in the hopes of a return to the ONE Circle.

‘The Hitman’ has been showcasing how far he has progressed since suffering a knee injury earlier this year and he is brewing up a storm while training as posted on ONE Championship’s Instagram page:

Harrison hails super fight between kickboxing legends last January 28

ONE Championship recently returned to Tokyo, Japan for the first time in over four years with ONE 165 and saw Takeru Segawa challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

While he was not there inside the Ariake Arena, Harrison thought it best to still watch the two megastars battle it out in front of a raucous crowd.

When it was all said and done, Superlek was declared the winner after a five-round war that left the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ with a torn muscle in his thigh.

From Harrison’s point of view, those two men put on a fight for the ages and declared Superlek as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.