WATCH: British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison details his textbook way to break through his opponent's guard

Liam Harrison is widely known for his explosive, all-action style in Muay Thai, but what many don't realize is the calculated science behind his offense.

This was one of several insights shared during his recent seminar tour across the United States, where he delved deep into the intricacies of "the art of eight limbs."

Among the key topics that the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger discussed was his methodical approach to breaking down an opponent's guard — revealing the strategic sequence to open up the defense for him to land his signature offense.

Check out the actual breakdown uploaded on Liam Harrison's official Instagram account below:

"Hitman" also pointed out that a counterpart's defense can be turned into a weapon against them. He explained that when a fighter forces their rival to cover up, it can obstruct their vision — creating opportunities to spot openings and land damaging strikes.

A prime example of this was when Harrison shared the Circle with Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156 in April 2022.

Despite facing adversity early in the bout, Harrison made key adjustments on the fly to drop Muangthai three times in the opening round to score a rousing TKO victory.

Liam Harrison booked to figure in potential barnburner at ONE 173

Liam Harrison will certainly look for ways to break though his upcoming foe's defense when he reports for duty at ONE 173 — the promotion's third foray onto American shores — on August 1.

There, the British striking icon is penciled to embark on a collision course with fellow knockout artist Soe Lin Oo of Myanmar in a highly anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai encounter.

ONE 173 is set to take place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

