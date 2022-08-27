Watch: When Bruce Buffer introduced the newly-wed Rebecca and Michael Bisping

Bruce Buffer is regarded as the voice of the octagon due to his long association with the UFC and his signature announcements inside the cage. So to have the man himself announce the entry of newlyweds Rebecca and Michael Bisping at their wedding was something special.

In a video posted recently on Twitter by @DovySimuMMA, we are treated to the beautiful spectacle of Buffer officially announcing the arrival of ‘The Count’ and his wife. The caption posted along with the video reads:

“goated moment when bruce buffer introduced michael bisping and his wife at their wedding.”

In the clip, the 65-year-old Buffer can be heard hyping up the guests with his trademark lines adjusted to the occasion:

“That everybody has been waiting for, this is their first day in marriage… as they walk down the aisle of love forever, Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Rebecca Bisping!”

The moment the newlyweds enter, we see the English fighter walk over and give his friend a big hug for the memorable gesture. The former middleweight champion and his Australian wife Rebecca were married in 2014 after dating for nearly 20 years.

From introducing 'The Count' in the octagon before fights to introducing the English fighter and his wife on their day of matrimony, Bruce Buffer and Michael Bisping seem to share a special friendship.

Bruce Buffer’s epic announcement to Andrew Schulz stand-up special revisited

Famous stand-up comedian and long-time mixed martial arts fan Andrew Schulz released his stand-up special 'Infamous' last month. If people weren’t excited enough to witness an epic show, legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer raised the hype to a whole other level with his appearance.

The opening moments of the show is when Buffer appeared. Much to the pleasure of the crowd, he commenced with a classic:

“This is the moment you’ve all been waiting for, it's time! Fighting out of New York City, he is the reigning, defending undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The one, the only, the infamous Andrew Schulz!”

The crowd understandably went berserk with excitement as Schulz walked onto the stage after the introduction. In addition to his UFC ring announcements, Buffer has made a number of special appearances to deliver his introductions, notably for the NFL.

