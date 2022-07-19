Watch: When Bryan Barberena almost flatlined and finished UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards with a beautiful left uppercut

The evolution of Bryan Barberena has made him a welterweight fighter that continues to rack up must-see fights. At 33 years old, 'Bam Bam' has had an up-and-down MMA career, including a loss against Leon Edwards where he almost won by knockout.

After starting his UFC career with four wins and two losses, Barberena went up against emerging contender Edwards. 'Rocky' was 5-2 in the UFC at the time and on a three-fight win streak. Although 'Bam Bam' ended up losing, there was a moment in the fight where he was seconds away from winning the fight via KO/TKO.

Watch Bryan Barberena almost finish Leon Edwards in 2017:

Edwards weathered the storm and ended up winning by unanimous decision. 'Rocky' now holds a nine-fight winning streak, with one DQ. He has earned the next shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

After Edwards, Barberena lost three of his next five fights before ultimately putting everything together in his latest three-fight win streak.

Bryan Barberena was 'keeping an eye' on Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

On July 16, the UFC took a trip to Long Island, where several fighters stole the show with electrifying finishes. One of those was Li Jingliang's knockout against Muslim Salikhov. Jingliang has an aggressive fighting style, and Barberena is in the market for an opponent that will get him another all-action fight.

Before the fight went down, Barberena went on Twitter:

Keeping an eye on this one 👀#UFCLongIsland

Barberena is currently on a three-fight win streak after beating Darian Weeks, Matt Brown, and Robbie Lawler.

Watch Li Jingliang's performance bonus knockout of Muslim Salikhov at UFC Long Island below:

LI JINGLIANG ASSOME MUSLIM SALIKHOV

] LI JINGLIANG ASSOME MUSLIM SALIKHOV [#UFCLongIsland 🚨] LI JINGLIANG ASSOME MUSLIM SALIKHOV ‼️https://t.co/PsBxNhhj3A

