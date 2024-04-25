WATCH: Burmese legend Aung La N Sang showcases utter dominance in first-round KO win over Gilberto Galvao

ONE Championship has seen a handful of legends grace the promotion through the years, and Aung La N Sang knows what it feels like to be on top of the mountain.

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion has fought a laundry list of world-class talent throughout his career. Despite being 38 years old, he has put on an amazing show of power in recent outings, particularly against Gilberto Galvao in January 2023.

Nearly two years removed from being a two-division MMA world titlist, Aung La N Sang proved that he was still a world-class fighter by defeating the Brazilian star in stunning fashion.

'The Burmese Python' stuffed a takedown attempt from Galvao and proceeded to overpower him on the ground to land heavy ground-and-pound strikes that forced referee Herb Dean to stop the contest.

The Kill Cliff FC fighter would add a second-round submission victory over Fan Rong just a few months later to improve his record to 14-3 and is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

Aung La N Sang is ready for any and all comers

Though many would claim that Aung La N Sang's best years are already behind him, he is eager to prove to everyone that he can still compete for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Aung La N Sang said the following:

"Anybody and everybody's that on the way [of me and the world title], I'm going to take them down. I'm going to put them out."

Though it remains to be seen when Aung La N Sang will fight next, the fact that he is ready and willing to fight anybody should get fans excited to see him return to the Circle soon.