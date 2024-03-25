WATCH: Thai superstar Tawanchai makes it look easy in definitive head kick KO of Irish slugger Sean Clancy in ONE debut

Watching a debuting fighter at any level is always an interesting thing due to almost every viewer having little to no knowledge of how this newcomer will perform, and it is safe to say that Tawanchai PK Saenchai had one of the best in recent memory under ONE Championship's umbrella.

Before his debut at ONE: Dangal in May 2021, hardcore Muay Thai fans had already kept an eye on his career as he amassed over a hundred wins in his professional career - all before he turned 21 years old.

Tawanchai's first fight in ONE Championship was not going to be an easy outing at all as Sean Clancy was staring him from across the ONE Circle, who was capable of pulling off quick knockouts seemingly on a whim.

However, the speedy and energetic Tawanchai showed that he would not be fazed by Clancy's attacks. Instead, he bloodied up the veteran and eventually got the knockout victory in round three with a head kick in round three.

Relive Tawanchai's electrifying ONE Championship debut below:

Tawanchai to face a familiar foe on June 7

Now serving as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai will meet 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut once more at ONE 167 - nearly nine months since they first met.

With ONE Fight Night 15 as the backdrop, the two Thai stars left their hearts out in the ONE Circle, but it was Tawanchai who claimed the victory via unanimous decision.

After the titanic clash, Nattawut immediately made it known that Tawanchai dealt him no damage and was ready to have the rematch as soon as possible.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7 and will air live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.