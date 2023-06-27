WATCH: Cain Velasquez gives Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin a tough workout at AKA

Former UFC heavyweight champion and revered member of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) Cain Velasquez was released from jail in November 2022, following his arrest in February of the same year on attempted murder charges.

Velasquez has now recently made a return to the training grounds of AKA. The homecoming was captured in a heartening video shared by head coach Javier Mendez on his YouTube channel, showcasing the warm camaraderie between Velasquez and Mendez upon his arrival.

Check out the video below:

The UFC veteran has once again graced the mats of the gym, but this time with a new purpose— mentoring the emerging talents at AKA. A captivating video, which came across social media platforms recently, captured a special training session where Cain Velasquez joined forces with Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the footage, Velasquez showcased his unique approach by assessing Umar's endurance. With Umar relentlessly striking the heavy bags, Velasquez simultaneously lifted him from the ground.

Check out the sparring video below:

Red Corner MMA @RedCorner_MMA This is just so cool to see... The amount of talent working together at AKA is just mind-boggling...



[video credit: nicknorcalmma/IG] This is just so cool to see... The amount of talent working together at AKA is just mind-boggling...[video credit: nicknorcalmma/IG] https://t.co/LRF3E2boWN

Umar Nurmagomedov is slated to take on the No.4-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen. This clash is scheduled to serve as the main event at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 226, set to take place on August 5.

Cain Velasquez's attempted murder trial has been rescheduled until August

Cain Velasquez's trial for attempted murder charges in Santa Clara County, California, has encountered yet another delay as the UFC veteran and his defense attorney, Renee Hessling, appeared in court last month.

Boxing.org @boxing_org



boxing.org/former-ufc-cha… The trial for former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has once again been postponed, adding to the ongoing suspense surrounding the case. The trial for former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has once again been postponed, adding to the ongoing suspense surrounding the case.boxing.org/former-ufc-cha… https://t.co/QAJooPBUJn

The Judge granted their request to reschedule the hearing once again, this time to August 2. The district attorney's office did not object to the request for the delay.

The 40-year-old former champion has previously entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder, stemming from an incident in February 2022. Allegedly, Velasquez pursued and fired shots at a vehicle containing three individuals. While the intended target was reported to be Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting Velasquez's young son, it was Paul Bender, Goularte's stepfather, who sustained injuries as a result of the gunfire. Velasquez had spent more than eight months in jail leading up to this ongoing legal process.

Poll : 0 votes