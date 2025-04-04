WATCH: Champ-Champ Roman Kryklia shows love to fellow towering KO machine Nabil Anane while ranking ONE's super strikers

Roman Kryklia may be one of the most formidable strikers on the planet today, but he's never hesitant to acknowledge the talent of his peers.

This was evident during a break in the buildup to his next bout at ONE Fight Night 30, where the two-sport king participated in a King of the Hill-style pick 'em game featuring fellow ONE Championship athletes.

Watch the clip below:

While ranking the fighters, he initially leaned on ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. However, when pressed to choose between himself and the Thai-Algerian phenom, Kryklia boldly responded with just one word: "Both."

It's hard to fault Kryklia for being impressed, as Anane has been on a sensational run in the world's largest martial arts organization.

In fact, Anane began his 2025 campaign with a bang, scoring a first-round knockout against Nico Carrillo to capture 26 pounds of gold this past January before authoring a revenge victory over ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight Muay Thai rematch two months later.

Meanwhile, Kryklia has been undefeated in six outings under the ONE banner since his promotional debut in 2019.

During that stretch, the Ukrainian powerhouse has won five of his last six assignments by knockout and claimed both the ONE lightweight heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles.

Roman Kryklia defends heavyweight Muay Thai for the first time at ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia will have his maiden duty as the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion when he defends his crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4.

There, the Ukrainian knockout artist is penciled to go head-to-head with former WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles, happening live in U.S. primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

