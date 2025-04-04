How to watch ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video

The sacred grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium will again play host to ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video in less than 24 hours. ONE Championship's fourth Amazon event of 2025 packs a ton of punch, with 10 exciting bouts featuring elite MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

ONE Fight Night 30 is accessible to over 195 countries (and counting) through ONE Championship's immersive digital and social media channels.

As always, this martial arts spectacle will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Here are the timeslots for North American viewers:

Apr 4 (Friday) 8:00 PM EDT — New York

Apr 4 (Friday) 5:00 PM PDT — Los Angeles

Apr 4 (Friday 8:00 PM EDT — Toronto

Over in Asia, the broadcast begins on April 5, Saturday, 8:00 AM GMT+8. The full event will be available through watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App. It's also free on ONE's YouTube and Facebook channels in selected areas.

To confirm the full and updated information about ONE Fight Night 30 in your country, follow this link to check your local listings.

What's at stake at ONE Fight Night 30?

An unstoppable force will meet an immovable object in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30. Ukrainian harbinger of doom Roman Kryklia will seek to defend his ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai world title for the first time against WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai kingpin Lyndon Knowles.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas will finally be resolved in their long-awaited trilogy after splitting their first two meetings.

However, due to some drama on the scales, 'The Immortal' has been stripped of his lightweight kickboxing world title after missing weight and hydration. Only 'Barboza' will be eligible to claim 26 pounds of gold.

Elsewhere, we got a pair of debutants looking to make an immediate splash. Bantamweight Muay Thai mainstay Nico Carrillo will charter in unfamiliar waters in his first foray at featherweight against fourth-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Bemedaled BJJ athlete Fabricio 'Hokage' Andrey will also look to justify the hype surrounding him against Ashley Williams in a featherweight submission grappling showdown.

Crowd-pleasers Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Sanzhar Zakirov, Thongpoon PK Saenchai, and Jihin Radzuan, among others, are all scheduled to go to war.

Check out the full card:

