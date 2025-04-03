ONE Fight Night 30 preview and prediction: Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles

Two giants will enter the iconic Lumpinee Stadium ring at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, but only one will be leaving with the heavyweight Muay Thai world title in tow.

Ukraine's two-sport and two-division world champion Roman Kryklia is a force of nature, towering over the opposition and decimating everyone foolish enough to stand in his wake.

Sizing him up from the blue corner, however, will be a hungry challenger who wants to make a grand entrance in the world's largest martial arts organization by beating arguably the most feared striker alive.

WBC heavyweight Muay Thai king Lyndon Knowles is not fazed by Kryklia's terrifying aura and will stop at nothing to achieve his dream of acquiring 26 pounds of gold in the biggest stage of combat sports.

What happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force? We'll find out at ONE Fight Night 30 this coming Friday, April 4, live in US primetime.

The power that these two gargantuan warriors possess is indeed otherworldly, and there will be no shortage of violence once they begin to trade heavy leather.

Prediction: Roman Kryklia via knockout

The 6-foot-7 monster Roman Kryklia loves to start aggressively, throwing powerful hooks and snapping kicks right off the bat to send a message.

Interestingly enough, the Ukranian doesn't rely on his imposing length too much and prefers to get into close distance to unleash a brutal assault of uppercuts and knees.

This could play in favor of Lyndon Knowles early since he loves to do a ton of damage from the clinch with his wicked elbows and heavy body blows.

The British bomber should also throw heavy leg kicks from the onset to try and chop down the double champ.

However, I don't think the challenger will be ready for the insane volume that Kryklia produces. The Champ Belts man should get his groove going around round three and pepper Knowles with his dazzling punch-kick combos.

I see Knowles breaking down before he reaches the championship rounds and gets flattened by a nasty uppercut hook combo from Kryklia.

