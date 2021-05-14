Watch: Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler look ready to go in toasty UFC 262 face-off

The UFC 262 press conference was full of amazing moments, but none more explosive than the staredown between title contenders Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

The two lightweights, who will fight in the main event of UFC 262, treated fans to an incredibly intense face-off. The energy could be felt not just in the arena, but in the room of every fan watching around the world.

Both men look extremely focused on the task at hand. Charles Oliveira is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak, with his last win being a unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

Michael Chandler is a former Bellator champion who put UFC fans on notice after his spectacular first-round knockout of Dan Hooker at UFC 257. The fight against Hooker was Chandler's debut bout in the UFC.

After Dustin Poirier passed up the title fight against Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler was given the opportunity. The All-American is eager to prove naysayers wrong and get the UFC lightweight belt wrapped around his waist.

What are the betting odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler?

According to DraftKings (the official betting partner of the UFC), Charles Oliveira is a -134 favorite while Michael Chandler is a +110 underdog. What this means is that you have to bet $134 on Charles Oliveira to win $100, if 'Do Bronx' wins the fight. Alternatively, you will win $110 on a $100 bet if Michael Chandler wins.

The co-main event will see number nine-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush take on Tony Ferguson. Dariush is on a six-fight winning streak, while Ferguson is coming off back-to-back losses.

The odds for the co-main event are +135 for Ferguson and -165 for Dariush.

Several current and former UFC fighters have picked Michael Chandler as the favorite. Recently, Chandler even went on to detail how he would win the fight, in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. However, Charles Oliveira has over a decade's worth of experience in the UFC octagon and is rightly the betting favorite.

That said, it's a fight and could go either way.