Watch: Charles Oliveira parties on a fire truck in his UFC lightweight title victory homecoming parade in Sao Paulo

Newly-minted UFC champion Charles Oliveira has just returned to his hometown of Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the party is on!

Charles Oliveira rode on top of a fire truck as he returned to his favela. On his way there, the 31-year-old was greeted by fans who eagerly cheered on their champion and feverishly grooved in the streets. 'Do Bronx' matched his fans' enthusiasm as he danced while raising his UFC belt.

Confira como foi a chegada do @CharlesdoBronxs 🇧🇷🏆 no Guarujá. Agora como campeão mundial dos leves... pic.twitter.com/hQOwNfpHt0 — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) May 17, 2021

Not only did Brazil throw a parade for their new champion, but Charles Oliveira was also immortalized through a mural in Guaruja. According to MMAFighting, it took spray-painting artist Willis Cavalcante 24 hours to finish the mural.

Charles Oliveira overcomes Michael Chandler

On Saturday, Charles Oliveira captured the vacant UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262. After nearly getting finished in round one, Charles Oliveira bounced back in the second round to put Michael Chandler away via TKO.

The submission specialist relied on his ever-improving striking ability to emerge as the victor. Charles Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hook and sealed the win with a few more punches to his grounded opponent.

In doing so, Charles Oliveira became the champion with the longest journey to the mountaintop. It took 'Do Bronx' 28 fights and nearly 11 years to claim UFC gold.

Charles Oliveira is an underdog champion

Charles Oliveira is the undisputed king of the UFC's most stacked division. But it appears he has to beat Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor to prove that he truly is the best 155-pounder in the world.

Odds-makers at BetOnline.ag have pegged the newly-crowned champ as the betting underdog against both Poirier and McGregor. The website has Poirier as a -180 favorite against Oliveira. Meanwhile, it has McGregor listed as a -165 favorite opposite Oliveira.

It's also worth noting that 'Notorious' and 'The Diamond' are pitted evenly across multiple sports betting sites for their third fight on July 10.

In the aftermath of UFC 262, another significant fight in the lightweight division will take place at UFC 264. In the main event, Poirier and McGregor will settle their feud in a trilogy bout. The winner will likely challenge Oliveira for the UFC lightweight crown.