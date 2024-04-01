WATCH: Chinese pioneer Xiong Jing Nan's brutal body shot that folded the legendary Angela Lee

ONE Championship has given fans all over the world a laundry list of legendary bouts through the years, and in 2019, women's MMA icons Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee were involved in an instant classic.

Fighting in the co-main event of ONE: A New Era, Lee challenged 'The Panda' for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title.

'Unstoppable', then the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, had been tearing it up in her division with nine-straight victories. At the same time, Xiong had her winning streak at eight including finishes of Samara Santos and Tiffany Teo to claim the inaugural women's strawweight MMA world title.

The champion-versus-champion matchup was just as grueling as their resumes suggested and Xiong proved that she was still the undisputed queen of her division despite Lee withstanding her attacks.

The Chinese star invested greatly in sapping Lee's energy by targetting her body throughout the contest and ultimately wound up with the victory, starting with a big punch to Lee's midsection, doubling Lee over while Xiong went on a full offensive to retain her world championship via knockout.

Xiong Jing Nan set for another champ-versus-champ bout in September

ONE Championship fans will get to witness the first-ever Chinese MMA world champion back in the ONE Circle to add to her legacy when she puts her women's strawweight MMA world title on the line at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Her opponent will be reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, who became the first-ever three-sport world titleholder in the promotion's history last September.

With history-makers on both sides of the ONE Circle at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, this bout will surely be another classic.