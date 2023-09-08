WATCH: Xiong Jing Nan displays sheer brutality against Tiffany Teo in two thrilling contests

Before ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan returns to the circle at ONE Fight Night 14, the promotion is looking back at her epic encounters with top five-ranked standout Tiffany Teo.

On September 29, Xiong will head back to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium for a special-rules striking match with two-time Muay Thai national champion Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

It will be Xiong’s first appearance inside the circle since securing a unanimous decision victory over atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year.

But before we see ‘The Panda’ throw hands with one of Thailand’s most exciting prospects, ONE Championship is looking back at Xiong Jing Nan’s action-packed title tilts with the appropriately nicknamed Tiffany ‘No Chill’ Teo:

“Before ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan collides with Thai sensation Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules striking showdown at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, relive her heated World Title showdowns with Singaporean star Tiffany Teo in 2018 and 2020!”

See the video below:

First meeting at ONE: Kings of Courage in 2018, Xiong Jing Nan scored an incredible fourth-round knockout of Tiffany Teo to solidify herself as the division’s top dog. More than two years later, they ran it back with ‘The Panda’ once again coming out on top, this time by way of a unanimous decision.

Since then, she has added impressive victories against Michelle Nicolini, Ayaka Miura, and the aforementioned Angela Lee. Will Xiong add another big win to her resume by besting ‘Wondergirl’ or will the fast-rising Thai score the biggest win of her combat sports career thus far?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.