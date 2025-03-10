WATCH: Chinese superstar Xiong Jing Nan bookends rivalry against Angela Lee in dramatic Singapore thriller

Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee delivered a dramatic conclusion to their fierce rivalry when they clashed for the third time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 2 in September 2022.

With the series deadlocked at 1-1, both warriors were determined to settle the score and walk away with the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world championship at stake.

Watch the highlights below:

The long-anticipated rubber match lived up to expectations, as the two icons went blow for blow in front of a raucous crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Xiong came out swinging in the opening round, unleashing crisp boxing combinations that rocked Lee. A flurry of hooks sent the Singaporean-American star crashing to the canvas, nearly ending the regulation then and there.

Lee, however, showed her trademark resilience. Instead of immediately resorting to her elite grappling, she chose to trade strikes with 'The Panda' before shifting gears in the second round. Despite her best efforts, Xiong fended off the submission attempts and steered the fight back into a striking battle.

The championship rounds saw a grueling war of attrition, with both competitors having their moments. When the dust settled, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Xiong, awarding her a unanimous decision victory and a second triumph over Lee in their trilogy.

Xiong Jing Nan tries her luck at atomweight again

Now cemented as the undisputed queen of the strawweight MMA division, Xiong Jing Nan is set to test the waters at atomweight once again. She will face Meng Bo in a three-round showdown at ONE Friday Fights 100 on March 14, live in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Xiong first attempted the drop to atomweight at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019, where she suffered a heartbreaking submission loss to Lee via rear-naked choke with just 12 seconds remaining in the fifth round.

Determined to rewrite history, she now embarks on a fresh campaign at 115 pounds, aiming to capture a second world title under the ONE Championship banner.

