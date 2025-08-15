WATCH: Christian Lee back in intense training, fight news could be incoming

Two-division MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee had his devoted fans all riled up with his latest Instagram post.The usually reserved ONE lightweight and middleweight king shared a clip of himself undergoing some intense training regimen at Prodigy Training Center in Waipahu, Hawaii.&quot;Day in and day out,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis seemingly typical training video is a welcome development for Christian Lee and his followers, since it signifies a likely comeback bid.'The Warrior' ended a lengthy hiatus at ONE Fight Night 26 last year, when he defended his lightweight MMA crown against Turkish challenger Alibeg Rasulov. Unfortunately, that fight ended in a no-contest due to an inadvertent eye poke that left Rasulov unable to continue.Lee then took some time off again following the birth of his second child. But the Singaporean-American superstar has stayed visible in ONE Championship, albeit in a supporting role.The double champion has been actively coaching his younger brother, promising star Adrian Lee, during his own journey in the home of martial arts. With Christian Lee by his side, 'The Phenom' remains undefeated in his first three MMA fights.Adrian is scheduled to face ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo in his MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.If all goes to plan, we might get a Christian Lee fight announcement soon.Who should Christian Lee fight next in his imminent return?Christian Lee has no shortage of challengers since he rules over both the 170 and 185-pound MMA divisions.Given the abrupt ending to his match-up with Rasulov, a rematch could be in the works for the lightweight MMA world title.Meanwhile, at welterweight, 'The Warrior' could also figure in a thrilling showdown with surging knockout artist Roberto 'Robocop' Soldic.The Croatian sensation asked for a world title shot after destroying Dagi Arslanaliev in one round at ONE 171 last February.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on Christian Lee's next fight.