WATCH: Christian Lee deep in training for lightweight MMA world title rematch with Alibeg Rasulov

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 22, 2025 12:31 GMT
WATCH: Christian Lee in training for lightweight MMA world title rematch against Alibeg Rasulov. -- Photo by ONE Championship
WATCH: Christian Lee in training for lightweight MMA world title rematch against Alibeg Rasulov. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Double ONE world champion Christian Lee is right smack in preparation for his scheduled defense of the lightweight MMA world title against familiar foe Alibeg Rasulov. He is working with his team as they seek to be in top-notch form come fight night.

Lee-Rasulov II is one of six world title fights already confirmed for the tentpole event ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

It will be a rematch between two world-class martial artists after their showdown in December last year, where Lee put the lightweight belt on the line. Their first encounter, however, was ruled a no-contest after the Singaporean-American champion accidentally poked the eye of his undefeated Turkish opponent in the second round and the match abruptly ended after.

Christian Lee posted a video on Instagram of him working on his striking and ground game while counting the days when he runs it back against Rasulov.

"9 weeks out," he wrote in his post.
In his last match against Rasulov, Lee broke his two-year self-imposed break to attend to personal things, including the untimely passing of his younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria, in December 2022.

Now back in harness, he looks to consistently compete in ONE Championship, defending the lightweight and welterweight MMA belts he concurrently holds.

Christian Lee also trained at Superbon Training Camp

As part of his preparation for his title defense at ONE 173, Christian Lee made a stop at the famed Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.

While at the training facility of Thai superstar Superbon, 'The Warrior' worked on his striking. He did pad work while being assisted by the coaches in the camp. It happened while also cornering his younger brother Adrian, who saw action at ONE Fight Night 35 earlier this month.

The title defense for the lightweight MMA gold at ONE 173 will be the second for Christian Lee since reclaiming it in August 2022. He first defended it last December against Alibeg Rasulov but the title fight was halted in the second round and ruled a no-contest over an accidental poke by Lee of the eye of Rasulov.






