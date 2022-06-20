Watch: Christian Lee knows how to push an otherworldly pace

Former champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee is a fast-paced fighter who is always seeking a finish. In his fight against Keanu Subba, he showed off his aggressive fighting style and added another submission to his record.

ONE Championship recently shared the video of this fight on their YouTube account.

In this bout, Christian Lee pushed an aggressive pace against his opponent. In round three, Lee was able to secure a trip takedown, advance to mount, and finish the fight via armbar submission.

After this match, 'The Warrior' Lee would go on to become the ONE lightweight world champion after defeating Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki. He would defend his title twice, winning both bouts via round one TKO.

Most recently, he lost his title to South Korean fighter Ok Rae Yoon. Their bout was electric and entertaining.

Before his bout with Rae Yoon, Lee commented on how talented his opponent is, in an interview with ONE:

“What makes Ok Rae Yoon so dangerous is the fact that he is a good fighter with a good skill set, and he consistently shows up and brings his A-game every time he steps in there."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Watch this fight between Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon and tell us if they should have a rematch! Watch this fight between Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon and tell us if they should have a rematch! 👀👀👀 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/DrraFIhk8D

Christian Lee on Ok Rae Yoon rematch

Ever since the decision was announced, which crowned Ok Rae Yoon, Lee has been asking for a rematch and seeking his former title. Speaking to South China Morning Post, Lee said:

“You know in that rematch, it's going to, I think everyone's going to see, it's going to be a very different fight. I'm not going to chase him. I'm going to just stand there, give him exactly what he wants. And I'm going to beat him at his own game. I'm going to beat him everywhere."

Watch Christian Lee's interview with SCMP below:

Currently, Lee does not have an officially scheduled bout but he will likely return to the ONE CIrcle later this year. If he has it his way, 'The Warrior' will be challenging for a title.

Lee is well known to MMA fans as he is a member of the Lee siblings. He has two sisters, both competing in ONE Championship. These being atomweight champion Angela Lee and 17-year-old undefeated Victoria Lee.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far