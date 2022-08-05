Watch: The exact moment Christian Lee’s right hand nearly knocked Ok Rae Yoon out unconscious

Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon had one of the most exciting wars when they met in 2021. The South Korean was able to capture the ONE lightweight world championship in a close fight.

Throughout their five-round battle, both fighters landed some heavy shots. ONE Championship highlighted one such moment on Instagram when 'The Warrior' slammed Ok with a hard right. ONE posted:

"Right on the CHIN 💯 Christian Lee looks to reclaim the gold when he runs it back with Ok Rae Yoon for the ONE Lightweight World Championship on August 26 at ONE 160!"

The right-hand punch snapped Ok's head to the side and he fell to the canvas. Incredibly, the 31-year-old South Korean survived the strike and was able to win the contest.

Lee, the Singaporean-American fighter, was furious with the judges' pick and let the world know how he felt during the post-fight interview. He exclaimed:

“I have absolute respect for Ok Rae Yoon. But let’s bring it to the board. I want an instant rematch. That was bullsh*t. I won that fight. I know my skills, I believe in my skills. I think it deserves an instant rematch. Let’s bring it to the board. Make the decision or overturn it. Do whatever it takes to get a rematch.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Does Christian Lee deserve a rematch with ONE Lightweight World Champion Ok Rae Yoon?



Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee rematch

The South Korean fighter was not too impressed with Lee's words. Ok Rae Yoon responded, in an interview with ONE, and said:

“A real king of the jungle can sit still and be quiet, and those around him will instinctively know that he is strong. But those that are weaker down the food chain, like a cat, they tend to hiss and growl and make more sound, since they know they are the weaker of the two. That’s kind of what this situation feels like to me.”

Lee's wish was granted and he will have his rematch on August 26 as the headlining fight for ONE 160. 'The Warrior' will be aiming to avenge his loss and recapture the ONE lightweight world championship.

Both fighters will be entering this fight with a lot to prove. Christian Lee needs to prove that he deserved to win the first fight while Ok Rae Yoon will be looking to prove to the world that he is worthy of the ONE gold bestowed upon him.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? ⚡ #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/tbA4LRuXrQ

