Watch: Ciryl Gane exhibits superb head movement while dancing ahead of Francis Ngannou fight

Ciryl Gane has showcased outstanding head movement ahead of his UFC heavyweight title unification fight against Francis Ngannou.

‘Bon Gamin’ took to Instagram to put forth a video of him dancing while avoiding a boxing reflex ball that was repeatedly hurled at him. The ball bounced back and forth from the trainer's hand towards Ciryl Gane, who expertly dodged it using his brilliant reflexes and impressive speed.

The caption on the Instagram post read:

“Hit'em with the dance moves #AnyoneAnywhere”

Ciryl Gane made his professional MMA debut in 2018. The French heavyweight phenom holds an undefeated pro-MMA record of 10 wins and 0 losses. Within a relatively short period, Gane has solidified himself as one of the best heavyweights in the sport.

One of Ciryl Gane’s most dominant performances came in his most recent fight, a third-round TKO win against Derrick Lewis. The Frenchman faced the Houston native in an interim UFC heavyweight title matchup at UFC 265 in August.

Throughout his fight against Lewis – who’s regarded by many as one of the most dangerous KO artists in heavyweight MMA history – Ciryl Gane displayed excellent striking acumen. Gane utilized head movement, footwork, incredibly cerebral fight IQ and stayed disciplined during the grappling exchanges throughout the fight.

The mild-mannered Frenchman silenced the Houston crowd by beating one of their own in his backyard.

Fresh off his win over Derrick Lewis, Ciryl Gane aims to beat Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis (left); Ciryl Gane (right)

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou used to be training partners back when Ngannou trained under the tutelage of coach Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory in Paris. Ngannou eventually parted ways with the MMA Factory and now trains under coach Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture.

While Ciryl Gane did train with Ngannou in the past, he’s clarified that they weren’t really close to one another. Riding high on the momentum of his win over Lewis, Gane has vowed to beat ‘The Predator’ and become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, current champion Ngannou is confident that he will defeat the French heavyweight star.

The consensus is that Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou could fight for the undisputed title soon, likely as early as January 2022.

