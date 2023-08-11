WATCH: Ciryl Gane gets labeled a one-trick pony by top UFC light heavyweight

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith recently shared his take on Ciryl Gane and his fighting style.

In a recent episode of the BELIEVE YOU ME Podcast, hosts Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith engaged in a discussion with UFC light heavyweight Tom Aspinall. During the conversation, the trio explored various topics, including Aspinall's recent knockout victory at UFC London, upcoming heavyweight matchups, and other happenings in the MMA world.

The hosts and Aspinall delved into the potential matchup between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. While discussing Gane's fighting style, Anthony Smith offered his perspective on the French heavyweight sensation, saying:

"Listen, with no disrespect to Ciryl Gane, but he's kind of a one-trick pony, you know, his one-trick is very, very good. But there's really no holes. There's nowhere he can really exploit with you."

Smith's analysis of Gane's style highlights that while Gane excels in a particular aspect of his fighting arsenal, there might be limitations when it comes to exploiting weaknesses in his opponents. The label "one-trick pony" implies that Gane's skill set is highly specialized in a specific area, but it might not encompass a diverse range of techniques or strategies.

Check out Anthony Smith's analysis of Ciryl Gane below:

Ciryl Gane's most recent bout was against Jon Jones for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship on March 4, 2023, at UFC 285, where he suffered a loss via guillotine choke submission in the first round.

'Bon Gamin' is scheduled to face Sergey Spivak on September 2, 2023, at UFC on ESPN: Gane vs. Spivak.

Ciryl Gane opens up on his recent loss to Jon Jones

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun, Ciryl Gane opened up about his experience and emotions surrounding his title loss to Jon Jones.

Gane was asked about the significance of facing an MMA icon like Jon Jones and whether the moment was too big for him. His response provided insights into his mindset and feelings leading up to the fight.

Gane expressed that there was a possibility that the magnitude of facing someone like Jon Jones could have affected him, but he found it strange that he felt comfortable in Jones' presence during events like weigh-ins and throughout the fight week. He shared:

"Yes... This is a possibility... But what is strange is that during the weigh-ins, measuring day, and all week, I was comfortable in front of this guy. So that's why if I was afraid or something, maybe it started at the beginning of the week... That's why it's a little bit strange. When I walked to the cage, I was ok. When I started the fight, I was ok. So we don't know exactly."

Check out Gane share his thoughts in the video below: