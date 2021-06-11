WATCH: Close up footage of the intense face-off between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori

With the massive rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and number three-ranked Marvin Vettori inching closer, things have been heating up between the two.

UFC released unprecedented footage of the face-off between the 185lbs stalwarts.

Following a series of heated exchanges during the press conference, UFC president Dana White was forced to hold the fighters back to prevent them from throwing down on stage.

Fans could hear White trying to ease tensions between the fighters and forcing them to maintain a certain sense of decorum.

"Listen to me! Listen to me! No f*****g touching! No f*****g touching!" exclaimed Dana White.

Israel Adesanya riles Marvin Vettori up

The UFC middleweight kingpin has always been infamous for his skills when it comes to talking trash. However, Israel Adesanya took things to a whole other level when he indulged in the same at the UFC 263 press conference.

'The Last Stylebender' was seated calmly in his seat, taking shots at Vettori as the event progressed. After throwing shade at Vettori's record and his reluctance to fight top-ten contenders, Adesanya mocked the Italian for losing his cool.

"What you gonna do? Try me again! (cackles) Look at him. You know what that's called? That's called 'roid rage. That ain't caffeine, that's 'roid rage, b***h!" declared Adesanya mockingly.

Things got to the point where the Italian could not control himself, ready to charge at the Kiwi. Vettori had to be restrained by UFC officials to ensure the safety of both fighters.

What to expect from Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2

While fans and pundits may be quick to jump to a conclusion for this one, it might not be that easy.

Israel Adesanya was picked apart in his light heavyweight fight against Jan Blachowicz. Losing via unanimous decision, the Kiwi's weaknesses were laid bare for all to see. Marvin Vettori was definitely up that night taking notes.

Having enjoyed an unbeaten streak since his last fight against Israel Adesanya back in 2018, Vettori has gone on to notch five wins to his resume on the trot.

Although this seems mightily impressive, is it enough to overcome the Nigerian phenom?

Admittedly, 'The Italian Dream' recorded an excellent showing against Israel Adesanya in their first matchup and narrowly missed out on the win. However, Adesanya will be coming into this fight with a point to prove, and we reckon the Italian won't fare as well as he did last time around.

Who do you see winning the main event at UFC 263? Sound off in the comments!

