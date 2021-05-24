Watch: Cody Garbrandt gets emotional talking about his loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27

Cody Garbrandt shared an emotional message with his fans to thank them for their support. Garbrandt lost to No.3 ranked Rob Font via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. The loss undermined the former champ's plan to put together a winning streak. He scored a stunning knockout win over Raphael Assuncao in June of 2020 after losing three fights in a row.

Garbrandt thanked his fans for their support in a live video on his personal Instagram account. The fight did not yield the expected results but Garbrandt fought with tenacity and managed to make it to the final bell. Cody Garbrandt's emotions welled up during the video as he tried to speak about the fight. A clip from the live chat was uploaded to the fan account Calm Cody.

Cody Garbrandt's loss to Rob Font is a crucial point in his career

Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) fought Rob Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) in the main event of UFC Vegas 27 on May 22. The bout was one of two high-stakes bookings at the front end of the bantamweight division's top ten. The upcoming July 24 showdown between No.2 ranked Cory Sandhagen and former champion T.J. Dillashaw is another fight that has serious title implications. The winners of these fights are sure to insert themselves in the division's title picture.

The outcome of the Rob Font fight is more than an 'L' for Cody Garbrandt's fighting career. After starting his professional MMA career with a perfect 10-0 record, 'No Love' won the bantamweight title from Dominick Cruz in 2016. However, fortunes quickly changed for the champ as he went on to lose his next three fights by knockout. The highlight-reel knockout win over Assuncao pushed Garbrandt right back into the title discussion.

The bantamweight division has evolved into one of the most talent-rich divisions of the UFC in recent times. In the crowded title picture of veterans, contenders, and prospects, it is a monumental task for any fighter to find a quick way back to the 135lbs title. Garbrandt's loss has put him in a similar situation. While putting a streak together could be a more difficult and time-consuming path to the bantamweight title, Cody Garbrandt is still one of the biggest names in the lower weight classes. Could this be the perfect time for him to make a run for the flyweight title?