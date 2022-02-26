Watch: Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have heated exchange in first glimpse of interview with Stephen A Smith

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington sat down for a split-screen interview with Stephen A Smith for ESPN Plus.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't all cordial between them. In fact, the two fighters can be seen fuming at each other in a recent sneak peek released by SportsCenter. When asked what turned them from roommates to bitter foes, here's what Masvidal said:

"It first sarted off with this piece of s*** not paying my coach $12,500 for a fight. My coach saved his whole f****** career. Then when he had the chance to finally pay back that 12,500, he didn't. So, I went out there and paid my coach out of my own pocket."

Furthermore, Masvidal hinted at Covington's issues with gambling:

"That's why he got kicked out. He will soon be kicked out of this gym too because you [Covington] don't pay your debts and you're drowning in debt. You money is in f****** South Florida in the poker. You know what? You know what's gonna happen to you if you don't pay that f****** money too."

Check out the clip of the interview between Covington and Masvidal below:

Covington then responded to Masvidal's comments:

"Stephen, it's fake news. Anything Jorge says is a lie. You can't believe anything he says. He's all talk, no walk. Yeah, he's getting paid a lot of money but he ain't doing nothing. Hey, Stephen A, you go ask his owner, his master, Dan Lambert, his master, he knows how much I actually got paid. That night I made that paycheck, I got half of what that said."

Colby covington vs. Jorge Masvidal is the biggest grudge match in recent times

It's hard to remember two fighters having such animosity between them since Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor faced off in 2018. However, the rivalry between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is at a different level altogether.

Check out the official promo for Covington vs. Masvidal:

Not only were they friends before, they were also roommates and training partners for the better part of the last decade.

Watch Covington and Masvidal training together in happier times:

While sparring partners have previously clashed in the UFC, they never shared the kind of bond 'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' once did. The bad blood between them makes for an intriguing contest. Fans are hyped to see how the fight plays out when the octagon door closes for the main event at UFC 272.

