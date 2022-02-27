"You shouldn't have backstabbed me" - Watch Colby Covington let out his animosity towards Jorge Masvidal on a ground and pound bag

UFC 272 is around the corner and sparks are flying once again. Colby Covington has been spotted taking out his anger on his gym equipment while visualizing it as Jorge Masvidal.

Leading into their fight next week, the back and forth between the two former roommates is as heated as ever.

During a recent episode of UFC Countdown, Covington can be seen putting work in on a ground and pound bag whilst directing words towards his former friend. Covington could be heard saying:

"F*** you Jorge, you wanna turn your back on me?... You shouldn't have backstabbed me."

The 47-minute-long video highlights the two main-eventers and their path to the T-Mobile Arena on March 5. Throughout the episode, 'Chaos' sat down to talk about his fallout with Dan Lambert and American Top Team, his history with Masvidal, and his career.

Covington will look to show the 37-year-old who's the better fighter. Jorge Masvidal, on his part, remains hellbent on punishing his foe next Saturday.

Watch Colby Covington envision Jorge Masvidal while shedding his animosity on a grappling dummy below (26:47)

Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and the rest of UFC 272

For the first time in their careers, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will come face-to-face inside the octagon to settle their differences.

While most fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this welterweight showdown, there are a lot of other fights to get excited about before the big night arrives.

Fireworks will fly as Rafael dos Anjos takes on Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event. The pair face off in a battle to gain some recognition in the lightweight division. The deadly striker in Edson Barboza will take on grappling master Bryce Mitchell on the main card as well.

Alongside the aforementioned fighters, fans will get to watch Alex Oliveira welcome Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout. A heavyweight clash between Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy is also a fight to keep an eye on. A potential fight of the night war between Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey is also part of the card.

It all goes down at the T-Mobile Arena on March 5.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim