WATCH: Colby Covington's suspicion of Jon Jones being on Epstein Island has UFC Hall of Famer in splits

Colby Covington has been extremely candid in his comments regarding Jon Jones, and his most recent claims involved the infamous Epstein Island. Despite having been roommates at Iowa Central Community College, Covington has become a strong adversary of the UFC heavyweight champion.

In the past, 'Chaos' has vehemently rejected the notion of labeling Jones as the greatest fighter of all time.

In a recent conversation with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, Colby Covington expressed his suspicion that Jon Jones might have visited Epstein Island:

"The real question that we need to be asking him is, was honestly, was Jon Jones on the client list of Epstein Island?" [2:44-2:54]

Covington's remark about Epstein Island left Bisping in fits of laughter.

Epstein Island refers to a private Caribbean island owned by late financier Jeffrey Epstein, known for its controversially dark connections to high-profile individuals and allegations of s*xual misconduct. Suspected child s*x trafficking also makes up a large part of the island's controversial reputation.

In that same interview, Colby Covington claimed that 'Bones' has no interest in co-headlining a UFC event alongside him:

"Jon Jones doesn't want me painting him in a bad light. So, he doesn't want to share a card with me. They [UFC] are gonna give him what he wants. They don't want to ruin their New York show. They are hoping that he [Jones] still shows up but they need a backup plan. He's not reliable. I'm the ultimate company man."

Jon Jones is scheduled to headline UFC 295, defending his title against Stipe Miocic on November 11, 2023, at the Madison Square Garden, New York. Meanwhile, Covington, who is set to compete against welterweight champion Leon Edwards, aims to secure his title fight in the same event.

Beyond Epstein Island claims, Colby Covington cautions Leon Edwards about repercussions of avoiding fights

As Colby Covington prepares to face Leon Edwards in a potential welterweight title clash at UFC 295, the ongoing verbal sparring between the two fighters remains relentless.

During the interview with Michael Bisping, Covington renewed his verbal attacks on the UFC welterweight champion and delivered a cautionary message:

"He knows I'm a lot tougher challenge than I even think of him. Leon said no, you're sh*t, you deserve sh*t same way you get a Fight Night event, you don't get a pay-per-view world title fight, mega-fight...I wonder what the people of U.K. are saying about Leon Edwards in the streets right now, cause I guarantee it's not good."

He added:

"The guy is a coward, he is out there ducking and hiding. He is looking for any excuse not to fight. His time is about up. He is going to be forced to come out here and fight, or worse things will happen, he'll get stripped."

