WATCH: Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan's most electrifying highlights in ONE Championship ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Before Johan Estupinan reports for duty next month, ONE Championship is shining a spotlight on the Colombian standout's remarkable run since his promotional debut.

Watch Johan Estupinan's highlight reel of victories under the promotion's banner below:

The 22-year-old phenom has turned heads since he arrived in 2024, racking up five consecutive victories in electrifying fashion.

Estupinan made history as the first Colombian to compete in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he introduced himself in spectacular style with a jaw-dropping 27-second knockout of Kouta Omori.

"Panda Kick" kept the momentum going in his sophomore outing, scoring two knockdowns en route to a one-sided unanimous decision win over Zafer Sayik.

The rising star then dispatched Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco by way of technical knockout in the second round. Following this exploit, he wasted no time returning to the ring, engaging in a thrilling slugfest with Zakaria El Jamari that ended in his favor.

Estupinan faced his toughest yet at ONE 170 this past January, where he was pushed to the limit by fellow blue-chip prospect Johan Ghazali for three rounds.

Despite the grueling challenge, Estupinan demonstrated his grit and flair, emerging with a hard-earned unanimous decision against Ghazali.

Johan Estupinan looks to remain undefeated in his next outing

Now, Johan Estupinan aims to keep his immaculate record untouched by extending his win streak to six bouts at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

There, he will have to overcome a litmus test posed by Japanese veteran Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout, happening live in U.S. primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on Prime Video.

