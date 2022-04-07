Watch: Conor McGregor appears at Dublin court for two counts of dangerous driving

Conor McGregor recently appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin for a hearing in connection with an alleged dangerous driving incident that occurred last month.

According to the Irish Daily Star's Paul Healy, the former two-division UFC champion has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, no insurance, failure to produce insurance and a driving license.

According to a report by RTE, the Irishman's solicitor Michael Staines informed the court that both the fighter's license as well as his insurance have been produced at the Lucan Garda Station in County Dublin. McGregor declined to comment on what went on inside the courtroom but didn't seem to be in a foul mood and interacted with reporters outside the court.

McGregor is apparently scheduled to reappear before the court on June 23.

Although he did get arrested for alleged traffic violations, a spokesperson for the 'Notorious' Irish superstar previously claimed that he "passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station" following the incident.

Conor McGregor provides update on leg injury recovery

Conor McGregor is preparing for a potential return to the octagon later this year. The Irishman seems to have almost recovered from the horrific leg injury he suffered last year and is back in the gym hitting pads and doing light training.

Although McGregor is yet to resume sparring, he said that the leg is getting better and he hopes to fight again this year. The 33-year-old also said that he will likely compete at 170lbs the next time he enters the octagon. Speaking to reporters outside the Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin, McGregor said:

"I'm looking forward to getting back to the octagon. We'll see what happens. Day by day, the leg's getting better so I'm happy with that."

"Asked if he has any comment coming out of court Conor McGregor told us he's going "straight back into training.""

McGregor previously stated that he wishes to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title upon his imminent return.

