Watch: Conor McGregor appears to hint he wasn't speeding by retweeting fan video of him being pulled over by the police

Conor McGregor was recently arrested in west Dublin for alleged road traffic violations. The former two-division UFC champion's car, a Bentley Continental GT, was temporarily seized by Gardaí but has now been returned to the Irishman.

If found guilty of dangerous driving, McGregor could be looking at a maximum punishment of a fine of up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment, or both. While he did get arrested for dangerous driving, a spokesperson for McGregor claimed that the 33-year-old "passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station." McGregor is likely to appear before Blanchardstown district court next month for a hearing. (h/t Independent.ie)

Following the arrest, the Irishman retweeted a fan video showing McGregor's car being chased down and subsequently pulled over by the police. In the video, it is evident that several other cars were being driven faster than McGregor was driving his Bentley, including the one the video was recorded from.

Screenshot of Conor McGregor retweeting the fan video

McGregor likely retweeted the video to plead his innocence by hinting that he wasn't speeding.

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor eyeing late summer UFC return for title fight

Conor McGregor is in the final stages of recovery for the leg break he suffered during the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier last year. McGregor is back in training and recently shared a video showing him hitting the pads at the Crumlin boxing club in Dublin.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



Moving well for someone who broke their leg less than a year ago.



He could very well be on track for the “early fall” return UFC president Dana White told me about last week.



via @thenotoriousmma Conor McGregor was recently back cracking pads at Crumlin Boxing club.Moving well for someone who broke their leg less than a year ago.He could very well be on track for the “early fall” return UFC president Dana White told me about last week.via @thenotoriousmma Conor McGregor was recently back cracking pads at Crumlin Boxing club. Moving well for someone who broke their leg less than a year ago. He could very well be on track for the “early fall” return UFC president Dana White told me about last week.📹 via @thenotoriousmma https://t.co/iVfcbhtIVV

The Irishman expects to start sparring down the line and wants to return to the octagon later this year. McGregor wants to create history when he sets foot back in the cage by becoming the first man to hold UFC titles in three separate weight divisions. In a recent interview with The Mac Life, the southpaw said he wants to go up against Kamaru Usman next:

"Myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute... And I feel confident against Usman -- a jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What's he going to do? Where's the danger here? I don't see danger."

Check out McGregor's interview below:

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Avinash Tewari