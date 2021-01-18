Watch: Conor McGregor cheered in Khabib country as he reaches the Fighter Hotel at Fight Island

Shortly after sharing images of him arriving at the UFC Fight Island, Conor McGregor received a grand welcome from The W Hotel in Abu Dhabi. The Notorious One took to social media to share images of him arriving on a yacht.

Moments after touching down at The W Hotel in Abu Dhabi, media members gathered around Conor McGregor, and social media was rightfully flooded with clips of him arriving in style.

As seen in the clip below, Conor McGregor's entourage was welcomed to the hotel by a hype man and the former UFC lightweight champion made his way in with Conor McGregor Jr. in his arms.

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) has arrived at the fighter hotel on Fight Island. Video courtesy of 👨‍✈️, @MoynihanCharles. pic.twitter.com/mEvcCWEAfv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 18, 2021

Coincidentally enough, his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov also interrupted an interview with The Schmo, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas, minutes later at the very same location.

Here is the clip, courtesy of Helen Yee:

Minutes later and Khabib walks into @TheSchmo312 interview with Matt Serra & Din Thomas #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/FuxCtScJrK — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 18, 2021

Conor McGregor will now have to undergo a 48-hour quarantine process in his hotel room, in order to follow the COVID-19 protocols in Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor is set to take center stage at UFC 257

Conor McGregor will be returning to the octagon at UFC 257 in what will be his first fight since UFC 246. The Notorious One will cross paths with Dustin Poirier once again in a highly awaited rematch and the two will headline the first UFC pay-per-view of the year.

While it has been reported that McGregor's rival and reigning UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov won't be at the Fight Island for the PPV. The Eagle has made it clear that he will be keeping a close eye on how the lightweight fights turn out to be on the 23rd of February.

Except for McGregor vs. Poirier II, Dan Hooker will also welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC in his promotional debut. The Hangman will face the former Bellator champion in the co-main event of UFC 257 and Khabib has made it clear to UFC President Dana White that if either of the four men is capable of impressing the current champion, then he could consider coming out of retirement for one more fight.