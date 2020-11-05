Watch: Conor McGregor commentates on his first fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 178

A video has emerged of Conor McGregor commentating on his first fight with Dustin Poirier back at UFC 178. The Irishman dominated his opponent, winning via TKO in the first round after he caught Poirier behind the ear with a left-hook.

You can see the video below. (credit to Youtube channel: Conor McGregor: Singleness of Purpose)

The commentary proves how much McGregor's mental warfare gets to his opponents and puts them off their game plans.

In the video, Poirier tells his coach Mike Brown after an interaction with the Irishman in a hotel lobby, "I've never disliked somebody that much, that I have ever fought."

No, he had to be evicted https://t.co/ICxLGCD7aR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 31, 2020

Conor McGregor set to take on Dustin Poirier for the second time in January 2021

Conor McGregor is ready to make another run at the UFC lightweight title, as he gears up to take on Dustin Poirier in January 2021 - this time at 155 pounds. The fight is yet to be made official, but Dana White hinted that an agreement might be close.

"The fight's done, I think so, yeah. As far as I know it's done," said the UFC president when asked about it.

With the retirement of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, Conor McGregor once again becomes one of the front runners for the title. However, Dana White is trying his best to convince the Russian to come back for one last fight.

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and I have been talking. And, you know, he was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0…I think that he’s not going to retire. You know his dad [Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov] wanted him to get to 30-0. And I think he wants to honour his dad’s wish," he said.

The UFC will give their champion as much time to make his decision before taking the title off him. If they do get a definitive answer that Khabib will stay retired, the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight could potentially be for the vacant title.

Dustin Poirier celebrates after recieving the title

Khabib's teammate Daniel Cormier, however, still believes Khabib is retired for good. He said on his weekly ESPN show alongside co-host Ariel Helwani:

"I think if you’re Dana White and the UFC, you’re hopeful that’s what Khabib wants to do, but like I said last week, if Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his word, generally that’s a fact. Now, would I be surprised with the economic impact that a fight he could have could bring that could bring him back? No, and I would not judge him for that if he came back. He’s 32 years old for God’s sake and he can still beat everybody in the world. But there are things that if he says it’s his word, I take him at that."