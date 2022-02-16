Watch: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin celebrate Valentine's Day in The Bahamas

Conor McGregor's most recent post on Instagram will tell you that the Irishman isn't just a ruthless fighter and a shrewd businessman, but also a loving partner.

The former two-division UFC champion surely knows how to treat a lady, as is evident from a video he shared on Instagram. The video captured moments from his Valentine's Day celebration with his partner Dee Devlin in The Bahamas.

McGregor and Devlin began their day by cycling to the tennis court, which seems to be within the boundaries of the property where they are currently accommodated. After a brief and leisurely game of tennis, the couple headed to the gym.

McGregor was also seen practicing some front kicks and ground-and-pound techniques on a heavy bag. The pair were then seen kissing each other before leaving the gym.

McGregor later surprised his girlfriend by taking her out for a movie night where he had the place decorated with heart-shaped balloons and rose petals spelling her name. In the caption, he wrote:

"Valentine’s Day in the Bahamas 😍 Happy Valentine’s Day my baby girl Dee I love you so much and my daughter Croía daddy loves you, and my two sons Conor jr and Rían, this is how ya’s do it. Love ❤️"

Conor McGregor is gearing up for summer return

Conor McGregor has almost fully recovered from the horrific leg break he suffered last year in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. After remaining on the sidelines for several months, the Irishman is gearing up for a much-anticipated return to the octagon later this year.

McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh said his recovery is almost complete and that the southpaw will soon start full-fledged MMA training. Although he's been seen indulging in the finer things in life, Kavanagh claims he'll be ready to make the necessary sacrifices to once again stamp his authority on the fight game.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Kavanagh said:

"The physical stage of recovery is pretty much complete now. He will be switching over to start training mixed-martial arts again and that's when all the fun begins... He has been enjoying himself over Christmas but he is ready to get back to that serious phase of training and not enjoy the good life and get ready for another contest. I'm just excited to see him back in there. It is always a big occasion, there isn't much like a McGregor fight week."

Check out John Kavanagh's interview with FOX Sports below:

