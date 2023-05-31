Watch: Conor McGregor doles out cash to buy his own action figure from a kid

The first episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 31 starring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as opposing team coaches recently aired on UFC Fight Pass.

In a clip from the first episode, McGregor is seen indulging himself by splurging on an action figure of himself. In the segment, he is seated with a kid, who presumably owns the action figure, and offers to buy it.

Before 'The Notorious' is met with a response, he has already pulled out a wad of cash and takes out some to hand over to the kid. McGregor says in the clip:

“I’ll take these all of you, man, yeah? I’ll take these off you, kid. Just 12 ton, yeah? 12 ton, my man. Hehe.”

Check out the clip of McGregor buying an action figure of himself from a kid:

UpperKut 💥🦾 @KalyanMMA

#TUF31 TUF 31 @TheNotoriousMMA just gave this kid some cash in exchange for his own Action Figure. LEGENDARY TUF 31 @TheNotoriousMMA just gave this kid some cash in exchange for his own Action Figure. LEGENDARY #TUF31 https://t.co/QiXs3qqgBY

The exact amount that Conor McGregor paid is unclear, but he mentions giving '12 ton' to the kid, which could amount to $1,200 as ton is slang for a hundred in British. A similar action figure of McGregor is available on the UFC Store for $25 and it is also available on Amazon for $36.

The clip does not have any context in the episode and the identity of the kid is not revealed either. It appeared towards the end of the episode and could be a preview into next week's episode.

Conor McGregor unleashes expletive-filled response to True Geordie

Conor McGregor could not stand to be accused of drug abuse by YouTuber True Geordie.

The Brit uploaded a video to his YouTube channel in which he analysed McGregor's recent interviews and implied drug abuse. He stated that he couldn't understand what the Irishman was saying.

McGregor hit back in a now-deleted voice tweet:

“Who the f*** are you? You little burns victim-looking thing. F*** me, man, who scolded you with a kettle? You fat f***! You little feminine p**** of a thing. I f*** p****, yeah. Keep my name out your mouth you stupid c***. I’m, sick of seeing your fat, burnt face. Fat oestrogen head. Oh my god, you can’t understand what I’m saying? You’ve got subtitles under the f***ing thing saying exactly what I’m saying. So, what are you saying? You little fat no-name.”

Check out Conor McGregor's deleted Twitter response to True Geordie on TikTok:

Poll : 0 votes