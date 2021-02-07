Watch: Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Israel Adesanya among UFC stars featured in Eminem's latest single

Eminem's latest single, 'Higher', featured a handful of UFC superstars including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and many other popular fighters.

The legendary rapper recently reached an agreement with the UFC that also saw him appearing on one of ESPN's segments alongside Dana White. The two men engaged in a verbal war, which was only recorded with the purpose of including it in Eminem's latest track.

Higher song was released by Eminem in December 2020 on the side B deluxe edition of his latest album, 'Music to be Murdered by'. However, the music video of the song was published to Eminem's YouTube channel in late January 2021.

ESPN's Kevin Wilson also heaped praise on the popular rapper for his involvement with the UFC.

"It’s always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years…To be able to work on this video together with his team – not only featuring our team’s great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable," he told ESPN.

Eminem also promoted the highly-anticipated UFC 257 PPV. 'Slim Shady' had released teaser videos of Higher song on his social media which featured both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 257 became the second highest selling PPV of all time in UFC's history.

When is the next UFC event?

After the 'triple-header fight week' at Abu Dabhi in January, UFC finally returned back hosting events at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 18 was held earlier today which was headlined by Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov. The 32-year-old Russian defeated Overeem to emerge victorious in the second round.

The next UFC event will be headlined by the current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and his opponent Gilbert Burns, at UFC 258.

Usman last fought Jorge Masvidal in July last year, and earned the victory via unanimous decision. Whereas, Burns is coming off a huge victory over former champion Tyron Woodley.

The two welterweights will finally collide at UFC 258 after having their fight cancelled on two occasions.