Watch: Dana White's 'argument' with Eminem was actually a skit for the 'Higher' music video

Dana White’s ‘argument’ with music legend Eminem was actually a skit for Eminem’s ‘Higher’ music video. White has made an appearance in the music video for Eminem’s ‘Higher’, a song from the “Music to Be Murdered By – Side B” deluxe edition album.

The music video premiered on ESPN’s pre-show for the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 event. It was also released on Eminem’s official YouTube channel. Fans can watch the Higher music video below:

Rolling Stone reported that ESPN music director Kevin Wilson put forth a statement regarding Eminem’s collaboration with ESPN and the UFC for the Higher music video. Wilson noted:

“It’s always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years…To be able to work on this video together with his team – not only featuring our team’s great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable.”

The sports-entertainment world had been set abuzz by a video clip making the rounds on the internet, featuring Eminem trash-talking Dana White on ESPN’s SportsCenter. This clip led many to believe that the hip-hop legend and the UFC boss had gotten into a verbal dispute on SportsCenter. Dana White was later questioned about the video clip, but he refused to divulge any details about it.

However, it’s now been revealed that the verbal back-and-forth between Dana White and Eminem was for a segment in the Higher music video. Eminem’s Higher has been used as one of the primary soundtracks in the UFC 257 promotional videos over the past several weeks.

UFC president Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves make appearances in Eminem’s Higher video

The story of Eminem’s Higher music video is that Eminem is preparing for a fight against his own demons. The video also features visuals of UFC fights and fighters training. UFC highlights of notable fighters such as the UFC 257 headliners Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier feature in the video.

The music video features ESPN host Michael Eaves asking Dana White to predict the winner of the fight between Eminem and Eminem’s demons. Appearing in the imagined interview on ESPN SportsCenter, Dana White stated the following:

“Yeah, thanks for having me. Listen, I’m a huge Eminem fan, but this is a tough one. This opponent is not someone you can prepare for. It’s a tricky demon to conquer, even for someone as bada** as Eminem. My prediction is disappointment for fans all over the world.”

In response to Dana White’s statements, Eminem, who also appeared on the ESPN SportsCenter segment in the music video, replied:

“I wanna say, first of all, thank you for having me on. I think that people like you give people like me the fuel that they need to succeed in the first place. So, I think that the best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter. And if every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f***ing league. So, you’re an a****le. And I’m out.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)