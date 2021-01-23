Dana White refuses to divulge details about Eminem spat on ESPN

A recent clip that has been circulating on the internet has seen UFC President Dana White get into a verbal disagreement with Eminem. While the short clip might be taken out of context, Eminem telling White that his opinion doesn't matter is clearly audible.

In response to the viral video, MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun asked Dana White what had actually happened with the popular rapper. To which, the UFC President refused to give a clear answer and claimed that people will have to wait for the full interview to be released.

"Yeah, there's something going on. You'll have to wait and see."

Here is the bit from Dana White's interview with Farah Hannoun:

The clip was originally shared by Brendan Schaub on social media and you can check that out here:

Dana White will now be focusing on this weekend's UFC 257

Dana White will instead be focusing on the first UFC pay-per-view of 2021, UFC 257. The event goes down in less than 24 hours' time and will be headlined by the returning Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The former two-division UFC champion will face the former interim UFC lightweight champ in a rematch from UFC 178 and both men were also on the scale for the bout at the weigh ins.

In the lead-up to the fight, Eminem also released one of the primary soundtracks for the highly anticipated lightweight clash. Whereas Dana White has also been doing his usual rounds of the media and has been involved in several interviews. White mostly has been questioned in regards to what the future holds for Conor McGregor, now that he is back for good, and if Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the UFC.

This was indeed the first time Dana White was asked in regards to what happened with Eminem on SportsCenter.

As things stand, it could be possible that the clip of Eminem going at it against Dana White is taken out of context but nothing can be confirmed at the minute.