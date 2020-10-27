WATCH: Conor McGregor looks sharp in preparation for possible UFC 257 fight against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor is back in the gym and looking sharp as he prepares for a possible rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

While no official fight announcements have been made, McGregor and Poirier have publicly agreed to a match that was initially set to be for charity. While it’s unlikely that the UFC allows that match to go unsanctioned, recent developments have made it more likely that this match-up could have lightweight title implications.

At UFC 254 over the weekend, reigning UFC Lightweight World Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after a successful title defense over Justin Gaethje in the main event.

With the lightweight strap expected to be up for grabs soon, McGregor and Poirier - ranked #4 and #2 in the lightweight division respectively - are definitely top contenders for the throne.

To prepare for a possible rematch with Poirier, McGregor has returned to the gym and is working with Irish fighter Cian Cowley, who fights in the same southpaw stance as Poirier.

Preparations for January 23 are well and truly underway for Conor McGregor.



Getting those southpaw defensive drills in with Cian Cowley. 🥊#UFC



🎥 via @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/TWW6lybDYn

McGregor may be ‘retired’ but it sure looks like he hasn’t missed a beat.

Conor McGregor looking at Dustin Poirier bout as preparation for Manny Pacquiao super-fight

Conor McGregor says that his possible bout against Dustin Poirier is a way to prepare and keep himself sharp for a potential big-money boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor and Poirier have publicly agreed to a rematch in the future, but with the UFC Lightweight Championship soon to be vacant following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, this rematch could have some major title implications.

Regardless of what happens in the UFC, it looks like "The Notorious" is still keen on re-entering the boxing ring for a bout with Pacquiao. Earlier this year, McGregor teased people by tweeting "I accept" in Pacquiao's native language of Filipino.

The McGregor-Pacquiao talks have since lost some steam, but that doesn't mean that it won't be a possibility down the road.

The Irish superstar responded to a tweet by saying that he is indeed looking to face a southpaw in preparation for the Pacquiao bout.

Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation.

It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again.

Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair. https://t.co/PnjHb4VP9j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 13, 2020

McGregor has jumped over to boxing once before, facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, which was dubbed as “The Money Fight”. Mayweather Jr. won via tenth-round TKO.