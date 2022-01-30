Watch: Conor McGregor performs clean overhead press in the gym ahead of much-awaited UFC return

Conor McGregor is currently deep into his road to recovery and is preparing for a huge return to the UFC this year.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor recently shared a clip of him performing a clean overhead press at the gym. Along with the post, the Irishman also had a motivational message in store, as he wrote the following:

"Rent is due everyday in this world. For us all. On everything! No matter what, work to get better. To be better. To do better. Take all our lessons we learn and implement them in for the next round. Success is never final. Failure, never fatal! Keep going."

McGregor's latest outing in the UFC was at UFC 264 last July. He fought Dustin Poirier in their trilogy clash. Towards the end of the first round, the Irishman brutally broke his leg. The injury saw him suffer a second consecutive loss to 'The Diamond' in 2021.

Earlier in the year, McGregor lost to Poirier at UFC 257 in their rematch. The first fight between the two former lightweight title holders took place eight years ago in 2014. On that night, the former two-division UFC champion comprehensively defeated Poirier in the opening frame.

As things stand, McGregor will look to end his losing skid in the UFC once he gets the green light to return to the octagon.

UFC veteran Rashad Evans thinks Conor McGregor can be successful upon his return

Rashad Evans is currently coming off a return win at Eagle FC 44, the promotion founded by Conor McGregor's arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, that didn't stop Evans from claiming that the Irishman could still be successful upon returning to the UFC.

While speaking on the Patrick Bet-David podcast recently, Evans said that if there's anybody who could make a successful comeback, it's McGregor.

"I think he can do, I mean if anybody who can come back and do it, it's McGregor because he was propelled by belief. He's one of those guys who was like Ali, he said it and he went out and did it so he can do that again."

Check out Rashad Evans' full interview on the PBD podcast below:

As things stand, there appear to be several exciting matchups possible for Conor McGregor's comeback. From a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier to a trilogy bout with Nate DIaz to an exciting clash with Michael Chandler, there are a host of intriguing contests for the Irishman when he makes his way back to the cage.

