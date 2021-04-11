Watch: Latest training footage reveals Conor McGregor's new game plan for upcoming trilogy fight

Conor McGregor's latest training footage reveals he's sharper and lighter on his feet than he appeared to be while training ahead of his UFC 257 clash against Dustin Poirier in January earlier this year.

Ahead of his trilogy fight against the Louisiana native in July, McGregor released a video of him practicing.

In the video, McGregor can be seen practicing striking drills on a heavy bag, frequently landing a mix of leg kicks and front kicks combined with vicious punch combos.

It seems McGregor is choosing to rely on his nippy movements, front kicks and calf kicks to stop Poirier's leg-kicking onslaught this time around. McGregor can be seen practicing a lot of kicks for the trilogy, with a specific focus on the front kick to the face.

Conor McGregor certainly appears to be lighter on his feet than in the training footage we saw before the Dustin Poirier rematch.



Thoughts, folks?



🎥 via @TheNotoriousMMA on Instagram pic.twitter.com/HB8LRpli7R — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) April 11, 2021

In an earlier post on Instagram, Conor McGregor predicted a TKO victory for himself against Poirier in the fourth round of their headlining fight at UFC 264. McGregor also said he would end the fight with a front kick to the nose.

"The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightening and I’m Rhinoplasty."

Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a lot to gain at UFC 264

When McGregor and Poirier faced off in January earlier this year, The Diamond became the first man to register a knockout victory over perhaps the greatest knockout artist in UFC history.

After severely damaging McGregor's lead leg with several calf kicks, Poirier unleashed a flurry of beautiful combinations in the second round that put the Irishman to sleep.

Immediately after losing to Poirier in their rematch, Conor McGregor called for a trilogy fight. Poirier readily agreed, thanks to the payday that accompanies a bout with McGregor, rejecting a title shot against Charles Oliveira. The winner of the trilogy fight will surely fight for the lightweight title next.