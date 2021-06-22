Watch: Conor McGregor shows off fast hands in training ahead of trilogy fight at UFC 264

Conor McGregor is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor recently shared a video where he can be seen practicing a simple jab-cross combination on a heavy bag. McGregor's hand speed and posture looked impressive as his punches rained down on the heavy bag.

McGregor and Poirier will collide one last time on July 10 to settle their rivalry.

The pair are tied at one win each, both of which came by way of knockouts at UFC 178 and UFC 257 respectively.

McGregor hasn't won a single fight in the lightweight division since 2016. This is his best chance to redeem himself inside the octagon and prove that the fire still burns in his belly.

In their last fight at UFC 257, Poirier's calf kicks severely affected McGregor's movement and that helped 'The Diamond' set up the knockout in the second round.

Conor McGregor recently spoke about his upcoming fight with Poirier and claimed that he's in the process of rectifying his mistakes and is prepared to do all it takes to turn the tide in his favor this time around.

"All the marbles are on the line. I'm here training very, very hard. I'm about to go for my second session of the day. I'm in great condition already. I beat him in the original bout. I lost in the rematch. We've got a trilogy, I've got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I'm very focused and driven. And I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th."

Dustin Poirier's coach claims another stoppage defeat awaits Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier's boxing coach Dyah Davis has claimed Conor McGregor will once again be knocked out in a similar fashion to his latest defeat at the hands of Poirier.

This time, however, Davis believes it might take one more round for Poirier to put McGregor away than he needed the last time.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Davis spoke about the upcoming trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor-

"I think it’ll play out similar to the second fight, maybe a little bit longer. I see us executing and getting a KO victory in the third round.”

Here's the official promo for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3. The biggest fight of the summer. Less than a month away. #UFC264pic.twitter.com/VOVrMA430a — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 14, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard