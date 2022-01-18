Watch: Conor McGregor unboxes a diamond watch gifted to him by an Italian fan from Sicily

Conor McGregor recently posted an Instagram carousel showing off his latest diamond watch gifted to him by an Italian fan.

The UFC icon is known for flaunting his wealth on social media. This time, it was a fan who surprised McGregor with his gesture by giving him an expensive timepiece. Apparently, the watch was gifted by a man named Gabrielli, who hails from the Sicily region of Italy.

Showing gratitude towards the generous fan, McGregor said:

"That's a serious timepiece gifted from a man from Sicily, here at the Black Forge Inn!. Look at that for a watch now! This one goes out to you Gabrielli, My brother. Thank you so much for the watch and I look forward to chatting with you, alright? God bless."

Not much is known about the fan who gifted the expensive timepiece to 'The Notorious'. The former UFC double champion was clearly elated with the gift upon receiving it.

Conor McGregor was also gifted a $620,000 watch on his 32nd birthday by Jacob & Co.

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has been gifted an absurdly expensive watch.

According to TMZ, the Irishman was gifted an expensive Astronomia Casino timepiece by Jacob & Co. on his 32nd birthday. The watch was reportedly made out of 18K rose gold and featured sapphire apertures on its sides.

In May 2020, McGregor also managed to get his hands on a rare watch by Patek Philippe. The watch was a limited edition piece with only 25 ever made into existence which was reportedly worth $160,000.

Going into the details of the timepiece, McGregor said:

"They will also never utilize this color scheme again, such was the difficulty in leveling it out all through the dial."

