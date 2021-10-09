Photo: Conor McGregor unveils his new Lamborghini sports yacht

Conor McGregor unveiled his new Lamborghini sports yacht on Friday. He shared pictures of his latest acquisition on Twitter.

McGregor has been staying in the United States for quite a while now. He attended the MTV Video Music Awards last month and got into a tussle with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

With his most recent U.S. trip coming to an end, the Irishman flaunted his $3.6m-worth Lamborghini yacht, which is called the 'Supercar of the Sea', to the world.

"Beyond the limits," tweeted McGregor.

Here's Conor McGregor's tweet:

Conor McGregor will be heading to Vatican City to christen his son Rian following another weekend in the United States. 'The Notorious' megastar will then take delivery of the Lamborghini 63 super boat, which is capable of producing a power of 2000hp.

McGregor is the highest paid athlete in the world right now, according to a Forbes report. The Lamborghini yacht is a new addition to the 33-year-old's collection of luxury vehicles.

Conor McGregor is steadily recovering from the leg injury he suffered at UFC 264

Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg during his UFC 264 main event against No.1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in July. The bout was stopped by the referee following the opening round due to McGregor's injury.

Since then, the former two-division UFC champ has frequently displayed his fast recovery on his social media platforms. He was recently seen walking without the aid of a cane.

Also Read

Conor McGregor currently holds a 22-6 win-loss record in his MMA career. The Dubliner has only one victory and three losses in the UFC lightweight division. His sole win came against Eddie Alvarez when they fought for the lightweight title at UFC 205 back in November 2016.

McGregor won't fight again this year and his future in the promotion remains up in the air. He recently suggested he could return next year as part of the welterweight division.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard