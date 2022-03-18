Watch: Dan Hooker makes 145 lbs at UFC London weigh-ins for featherweight return

Dan Hooker successfully made weight on his return to the featherweight division of the UFC.

'The Hangman' weighed in at 145 lbs ahead of his fight against Arnold Allen at UFC London this weekend. The featherweight duo is set to collide in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: London at the O2 Arena.

The New Zealander will be competing at 145 lbs for the first time since his loss to Jason Knight in 2016. He has previously competed six times in the division and picked up three wins.

Hooker took to social media and posted an image of him making weight, captioning it as:

"Have gun, will travel. #UFCLondon."

Hooker had a 12-fight stint in the lightweight division as well. He picked up eight wins in the 155 lb division. Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, James Vick and Gilbert Burns are some of his most notable wins in the lightweight division.

He will face an in-form Allen in a crucial featherweight clash. 'Almighty' is currently on a 10-fight winning streak with 8 of those wins coming in the UFC. He is undefeated in the organization and is currently ranked No.7 in the featherweight division.

Watch the preview of Allen vs. Hooker:

Dan Hooker says featherweight is perfect for him

Hooker has lost three out of his last four fights in the lightweight division. 'The Hangman' recently said on The MMA Hour show that featherweight demands much more discipline for him than lightweight. Hence, he believes it's the perfect weight division for his future. Here's what Hooker said:

"It requires another level of sacrifice, it requires another level of dedication that 155 doesn't demand of me. So this is why it's the best weight class for me, because to compete at 145 I have to be 100% laser focused. And it brings out the best in me, which it has. This camp without a doubt has been challenging. But without a shadow of a doubt it has brought out the best in me and has made me develop and grow at a greater speed than I could ever do at 155."

Watch Dan Hooker on the MMA Hour show:

Standing at 6'3", Dan Hooker is a very tall fighter who fought in the lightweight division. Even his coaches had doubts about his decision to return to featherweight for that reason. However, shortly after his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 267, Hooker made a test cut to 145 lbs to convince his trainers about his decision. It will be interesting to see if it pays off for the New Zealander.

Edited by Allan Mathew